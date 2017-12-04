Bigg Boss 11: Real or fake? Bandgi Kalra reveals truth about her relationship with Puneesh Sharma

Bandgi Kalra became the latest victim of Bigg Boss 11 eviction on Sunday!

Bandgi Kalra became the latest victim of Bigg Boss 11 eviction on Sunday! The BB11 contestant is the latest to be evicted from the house. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of Bandagi. The episode was aired on Sunday night on Colors channel. Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week. Now, since Bandgi has been eliminated from the show, BB 11 viewers are wondering about the big question – Who is next? According to Bandgi, “Both Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde are playing good in the show.” Bandagi says her co-contestant Hina Khan is self-obsessed and insecure about Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain.

Also, there is a lot of chatter about Bandgi-Puneesh’s relationship: Is it real or fake?

After her eviction, Bandgi said, “I am sad. I am disheartened. It was sudden, I did not expect it (eviction).” She said Luv should have been evicted from the house. Her stint in the show made headlines due to her closeness to Puneesh. “There is nothing fake in the equation with Puneesh. Some people in the show think it (relationship with Puneesh) is a false story, they were trying to separate us. Both Puneesh and I were strong as a couple and individually as well,” Bandagi said. “It will be tough for Puneesh as I am not there in the show. But he is strong and smart,” she added. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavala.

Last week, Sapna Choudhary was evicted. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of the Haryanvi dancer.

Prior to Sapna, Benafsha Soonawalla was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house. Before Benafsha, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to other nominated participants.

And, prior to Sabyasachi and Mehjabi’s eliminations, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja was evicted after she entered the show with a lot of fanfare only a few weeks ago.