Big victory in fight against J&K terror funding; NIA seizes Rs 36.34 cr of demonetised notes on eve of note ban anniversary

Big victory against black money and terrorism. (ANI photo)

In a big victory against black money and terrorism, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized Rs 36.34 crore in demonetised currency in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Also, nine persons have been arrested. The names of arrested persons are Pradeep Chauhan, Bhagwan Singh, Vinod Shetty, Shahnawaz Mir, Deepak Toprani, Majid Sofi, Ejazul Hasan, Jaswinder Singh and Umair Dar. The big crackdown came on the eve of the anniversary of note ban. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said terror funding got squeezed post-demonetisation.

Also, on the eve of the first anniversary of demonetisation, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had said the step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped in bringing terror financing under control. “Several things like fake notes and financing of terrorism have come under control due to demonetisation,” Parrikar said.

Moreover, BJP’s Rajasthan general secretary Abhishek Matoria had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a revolutionary decision by demonetising high-value currency notes to eliminate corruption, black money and terror funding.

While the ruling BJP is observing November 8 as “anti-black money day”, the opposition had announced to mark it as a “black day”.