Big twist in Gujarat elections! PM Narendra Modi reveals what role Pakistan is playing in high-decibel polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Banaskantha’s Palanpur. (Source: BJP)

Gujarat witnessed the first phase of polls in the state assembly elections, yesterday, with a voter turnout of 68%. The battle isn’t over yet with the second phase scheduled to take place on December 14. The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is on and on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister made a stunning revelation about Pakistan’s interference in the Gujarat election 2017. While addressing a rally at Banaskantha’s Palanpur PM asked why Congress is interfering with Gujarat polls while claiming that ex-Pakistan Army DG had asked to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister of state.

“Why is Pakistan interfering in 2017 Gujarat Polls? Ex-Pak Army DG had said Ahmed Patel should be made CM,” he was quoted as saying. The Prime Minister added that senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi. PM Modi asked the reason behind this meeting, once again questioning why people in the military-intelligence establishment of Pakistan writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel the CM.

“The same Mani Shankar Aiyar, who insulted Gujarat, held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner. What was the reason? Why are people who previously held high posts in military-intelligence establishment of Pak writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel the CM?” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also claimed that this meeting was attended by former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. “There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh,” he added.

PM Modi said that the meeting went on for three hours and the very next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar called him ‘neech’. “(On one side) Pakistan Army’s former DG is interfering in Gujarat’s election, on the other side, Pakistan’s people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house,” he said.