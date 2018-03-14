Big suspense! Gorakhpur by-election result 2018: Counting over for eight rounds, trends not yet out

Gorakhpur is Yogi Adityanath’s home-turf. (PTI file)

Gorakhpur by-election result: Suspense continues in Yogi Adityanath’s home-turf of Gorakhpur. As per local media reports, eight rounds of counting has been completed in Gorakhpur but the district administration has just announced the result of only the first round of counting. As per the first round of counting, BJP candidate was leading by around 1600 votes as compared to the opposition candidates from the Samajwadi Party and Congress. SP was second in the first round, while the Congress was a distant third.

The district administration has clarified as to why the result of all rounds has not yet been declared.

The district collector, while announcing the first round of the result, said that 8-10 round of counting has been done but the result has not been declared because they have not yet been signed by the election observer.

Unless signed by the Election observer, the result cannot be declared, as per rules.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ABP news that there was nothing to be suspected about counting in Gorakhpur.

Update at 11.30 am:

The result of the second round of counting has been declared finally. The Samajwadi Party is leading by 24 votes.