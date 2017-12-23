Big setback to Misa Bharti: ED files charge sheet against Lalu Yadav’s daughter in money laundering case (Image Source-ANI)

The problem for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family continues as Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against RJD supremo’s daughter Misa Bharti. The charge sheet was also filed against Misa’s husband Shailesh Kumar and others in Delhi’s Patiala House Court over a money laundering case. Earlier on December 6, ED questioned RJD MP Misa Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar in connection with an Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case. Kumar has been summoned again to seek more information in the case and also to record his statement, said, officials. He and his wife Misa Bharti, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, have been grilled in the past too in this case.

Both Kumar and Misa Bharti are being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged role in a firm, Ms Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited, their other finances and links with a chartered accountant who arrested by the agency earlier in the case. The agency filed a charge sheet in this case before a Delhi court sometime back and it was expected to file a fresh one soon. Misa, it is understood, could also be summoned again.

The ED had on July 8 conducted searches at three Delhi farmhouses of Bharti, Kumar and the firm. The agency had attached a farmhouse in Palam sometime back and it was now probing the alleged slush funds used to purchase this asset by the couple, they said.

The latest summons to Kumar is related to Rs 8,000 crore money laundering probe being conducted by the agency against two Delhi-based businessmen brothers — Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others, who are alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using over 90 shell companies.

Fodder scam verdict: The fate of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav will be decided today along with Jagannath Mishra and 20 others in a special CBI court today. The CBI court will pronounce the judgement in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, had arrived to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh. Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers – Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad – are also among the 22 accused in the fodder case.