Big setback for Karnataka minister KJ George, FIR filed in suicide case; Yeddyurappa wants him removed from Cabinet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed an FIR against Karnataka minister KJ George in connection with the suicide of Deputy SP MK Ganapathy. The FIR has also been registered against former IGP (Lokayukta) Pranov Mohanty and ADGP (state intelligence) AM Prasad. The FIR has been filed more than a week after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejected opposition BJP’s demand for an investigation into the case. BJP Karnataka President BS Yeddyurappa while talking to reporters demanded that KJ George be removed from the Cabinet immediately. As per ANI report, he said,”We will launch a statewide agitation if George is not removed immediately from the Cabinet.” Yeddyurappa went on to say that with George continuing in the government, it will make a fair probe difficult.

The case has been lodged in connection with the alleged suicide of 51-year old M K Ganapathy. Mangaluru Deputy SP Ganapathy’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room at a lodge in Madikeri on July 7. Hours before his death, in an interview to a local TV channel, he had said George and A M Prasad (IG-Intelligence) and Pranab Mohanty (IGP-Lokayukta) were harassing him and they would be responsible “if anything happens to me.”