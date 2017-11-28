Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Yogendra Yadav says AAP kept double accounts, dodged tax authorities

Yogendra Yadav. (IE)

Swaraj India leader and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Rs 30 crore notice issued by the Income Tax department over the donations received by it. Yadav alleged that the Kejriwal-led party kept double accounts, concealed information and dodged tax authorities. However, the Swaraj India leader also said that the notice was also a political vendetta against the Aam Aadmi Party. “Of course it is a vendetta. But a party that took on the entire political system should have known better.”

Yadav took to Twitter and on the I-T notice said,”AAP kept double accounts, concealed info from the public and dodged tax authorities. Exposes AAP hypocrisy on financial probity and transparency,” The I-T department has charged the Aam Aadmi Party with taking “hawala entries” worth Rs 2 crore from a Delhi-based operative and revoked the tax exemption given to it for being a political party, for the assessment year 2015- 16. As per the penalty notice, the taxman has alleged that the Kejriwal-led party which is in power in Delhi “incorrectly disclosed the hawala money as voluntary donations.”

The department slapped these charges on AAP in its assessment order issued to the party last week and came to the conclusion that the total taxable income of AAP at Rs 68.44 crore with a corresponding income tax of Rs 30.76 crore for AY 2015-16. Notably, Delhi CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the notice and termed it as the “height of political vendetta”. Interestingly, Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, former AAP leaders, had questioned the funding of the AAP before they were ousted from the party in April 2015 too.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP demanded a probe into the AAP’s funding after the ruling party in Delhi was issued a notice of Rs 30 crore by the Income Tax department over the donations received by it. At a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said the centre should order a thorough probe into the funding of the Aam Aadmi Party. “The Centre should order a probe instead of doing a lip service and going soft on the AAP,” he said. It is strange that the AAP, which professed to change politics by being transparent in its fund collection has been issued a notice for Rs 30.7 crore by the I-T department for recovery of taxes, he said.