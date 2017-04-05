Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal; Ajay Maken says Shunglu Committee report found serious corruption charges against Delhi CM

Ajay Maken will release the Shunglu Committee Report on Thursday at AICC. (Source: PTI)

Congress leader Ajay Maken in a stunning revelation took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and said that he has proof of corrupt practices against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He posted two tweets on the social media website to state that he had got the Shunglu Committee Report through RTI that examined 404 files of Kejriwal government. “just got Shunglu Committee Report through RTI! It examined 404 Files of Kejriwal Govt. Serious cases of Corruption found!” said Maken in his first tweet.

1/2

Breaking News!

Just got Shunglu Committee Report through RTI!

It examined 404 Files of Kejriwal Govt.

Serious cases of Corruption found! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 5, 2017

2/2

Got in reply to RTI filed by me-

Shunglu Committee Report exposes Corruption of Kejriwal!

I will release it tomorrow at 12 Noon at AICC! pic.twitter.com/Lz0Ew6udcz — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 5, 2017

In his second tweet he cleared that report was given to him in reply to a RTI filed by him and exposes the corruption of Kejriwal government. Ajay Maken said that he will be releasing the report on Thursday at 12 Noon at AICC. Earlier in the day, Maken was in the news but for completely different reasons as many party workers hit out at hiom for irregularities in ticket distribution for the upcoming MCD polls.

“We are angry with the system of ticket distribution. Ajay Maken who is the president is responsible since he decides everything on his own,” Mangat Ram Singhal, minister under the former Shiela Dikshit regime, said. Four family members of a party leader have been given tickets. There are also complaints of use of money which needs to be clarified by Maken,” Singhal added.

Addressing the media at Rajya Sabha MP Parvez Hashmi’s residence here, he said the party leaders were “dissatisfied” with the ticket distribution for the April 23 polls, and will approach Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi in this regard. “I called him several times, but could not talk to him. It is not just a matter of deciding who distributes the tickets, the question is of party’s future in Delhi,” a Congress leader stated.

(with input from agency)