Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal; AAP Delhi Cantt MLA Surender Singh arrested

In a major setback for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its MLA Surender Singh has been taken into judicial custody. According to news agency PTI, AAP MLA Surender ‘Commando’ taken into judicial custody for non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property. Surender Singh is an AAP MLA from Delhi Cantt constituency. Surender Singh has been sent to judicial custody till August 17th by Delhi’s Patiala House court in defacement of public property case, news agency ANI confirmed.

Hearing the case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg ordered Commando’s custody when he appeared before the court.

The case relates to defacement of public property in Naraina area in south west Delhi, allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings.

चुनाव होर्डिंग केस को लेकर @AAPkaSurender को 17 अगस्त तक के लिए जेल भेजा गया। — MLA Surender Singh (@AAPkaSurender) August 5, 2017

Earlier, ex-BJP MLA Karan Singh Tanwar in his election petition had challenged Surender Singh’s election on the grounds of non-declaration of government dues, non-furnishing of financial status and income tax returns, as well as incorrect disclosure of his educational qualification in his nomination papers.

The AAP legislator had, in his nomination papers, filled that he graduated from Sikkim University when he had actually graduated from EIILM University in Sikkim. He had claimed that it was an inadvertent mistake. The court agreed with the AAP MLA’s claim that the incorrect disclosure was not a deliberate attempt to influence voters.