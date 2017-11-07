Big rift in AAP, this time over Rajya Sabha seats

The latest rift between AAP workers is over the nomination of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to celebrate its five-year anniversary on November 26. But, ahead of the benchmark, the party it seems is reeling under internal feud. As per The Indian Express, the latest rift between AAP workers is over the nomination of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats.

According to IE, AAP is divided into two groups- one led by Kumar Vishwas and the other by Amanatullah Khan, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, who comprise the political action committee (PAC). “The current situation is reflective of the ideological rift within the AAP. The Vishwas camp relies more on nationalist rhetoric — something that not everyone in the party is comfortable with,” a source was quoted saying by IE. Sources claim that Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh seem to be the frontrunner for the Rajya seats.

The rough state of relations between both the faction of the parties strained after Vishwas lashed out on Amanatullah Khan last week, claiming that Khan was a ‘mask’and conspiracy was mounting in the party to stop his Rajya Sabha ascent. Vishwas wasn’t given a chance to speak at the National Council meeting on November 2.

However, a senior party leader told The Indian Express that the party is still strong and internal friction isn’t an issue. “Things have changed since May, when AAP was reeling under losses in the Punjab Assembly polls and the Delhi MCD elections. A loss in the latter had really hit volunteer morale. But since then, we have won the Bawana bypolls, and the party is much stronger, so internal friction is not such a major concern for us”, said the senior leader.