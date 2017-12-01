Big rift in AAP? Kumar Vishwas calls for meeting, speculation rife for another face-off with Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set for another fight to break out between supremo Arvind Kejriwal and disenchanted leader Kumar Vishwas all over again. (IE)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set for another fight to break out between supremo Arvind Kejriwal and disenchanted leader Kumar Vishwas all over again. A poster uploaded by the Rajasthan handle of AAP on Twitter shows Kumar Vishwas, founder member and senior party leader, taking all the attention away from party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s image – in political circles that is a big mistake and signals a tussle in offing. The poster was later shared by Kumar himself that has triggered more controversy. The poster details a meeting arranged by Kumar Vishwas with party workers on Sunday leading to rumours of the widening gap between the party leader and other members. The increasing rift between Vishwas and the party was felt first in May this year when Vishwas threatened to leave the party after MLA Amanatullah Khan called him an ‘RSS agent’ which led the party supremo and other members to rush to his residence and appease him. The party had suspended Khan for his comment but later revoked his suspension, according to the Indian Express.

Last month, Kumar during the national convention of Aam Aadmi Party had expressed his resentment for party’s top leadership when he said that the party had drifted away from the vision it had set five years ago. Kumar accused the party members of deviating from its vision and suggested that the party leadership needed to ‘introspect’ as some party leaders had ‘forgotten Anna Hazare’ and why he started the anti-graft movement. Kumar’s grudge was visible when he said that he had not been given the chance to express his views in the last eight-nine months and also hinted at a ‘conspiracy’ by the party of not letting him become a member of the Rajya Sabha. The party will be electing three members for RS in January.

Drawing reference from Mahabharata, Kumar had said that he relates to Abhimanyu and he was here to stay till death and as some ‘conspirators’ thought that he might be quitting the party, they were wrong. Vishwas during the national convention chose not to stay in the event and left the occasion as soon as Arvind Kejriwal took the seat beside him.

Kumar also expressed his desire to let the alienated party members have an opportunity to return back to the fold. According to Express, party-members are keen to attend the meeting called by Kumar as that will clarify whether members who had once sided with him in May are still loyal to him.