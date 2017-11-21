Big relief! Now you can verify ID of BSES officials visiting your house, guard against imposters; here is how

The BSES has urged consumers to use the app and verify the official before allowing them to resolve their grievances. (Screenshot/ BSES APP)

Good news! BSES, which supplies electricity to households in Delhi, has added a new option known as “BYPL representative check” to its existing app. The mobile application will now let the consumers verify the credentials of any discom officials visiting their residence. In a bid to cracking down against the impostors who were extorting money from the consumers posing as BSES officials, the power entity has introduced this app. Consumers can check the identity of any official including meter reader, bill distributor, inspection team official etc. “BSES has introduced a‘ BYPL representative check’ option on the BSES mobile app, which will let discom customers verify the authenticity of any official claiming to be from BSES,” a statement released by BSES reads.

The feature in the app has been initially launched for the consumers of customers in Central and East Delhi. However, the power company has claimed that it also will soon be introduced to the people of South and West Delhi.

Terming the initiative as “pro-consumer initiative,” the BSES has urged consumers to use the app and verify the official before allowing them to resolve their grievances.

“We have been routinely urging our consumers to be on guard against such unscrupulous elements. We once again appeal to our consumers not to get intimidated or induced by the threats and false assurances of impostors and not give them any money–whatever be the reason,” the statement added.

The power company also stated that all enforcement (fines and penalties) and commercial payments are to be made only at designated BSES offices.

Here is how you can download the BSES app on your mobile and use this new feature:-

1. Go to Google Play store.

2. Search for “BSES Mobile App”

3. Now click on option “BYPL Representative Check”.

4. Then enter “Employee Id” of the ‘BSES official’.

5. The details relating to the employee including name, photo, employee number, designation, office location, department, the validity of II card etc will be displayed on the screen.