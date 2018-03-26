Big relief for traders from sealing drive in Delhi? Notification in SC lists 351 roads as mixed-use

Currently, the sealing drive going on in areas other than these 351 roads is against businesses using residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges. (PTI)

The Delhi government has submitted a notification in the Supreme Court that puts 351 city roads under commercial and mixed-use categories, in an attempt to save traders in these stretches from an ongoing sealing drive, a government spokesperson said on Monday. “The Delhi government has submitted the notification of 351 roads in the Supreme Court,” the spokesperson said. Currently, the sealing drive going on in areas other than these 351 roads is against businesses using residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges.

It is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee and being implemented by the three BJP-led municipal corporations. Now, the court has to approve the change to commercial and mixed-use categories for it to come into force.