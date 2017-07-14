Big relief for Lalu Yadav, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha defends Tejashwi Yadav in row against Nitish Kumar led JDU

Its better to wait and watch the development, says Shatrughan Sinha on alleged rift between RJD and JD(U). (ANI)

In a big boost for Lalu Yadav family, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has come out strongly in support of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is said to be the reason behind alleged rift between ruling Grand alliance partners RJD and JD(U) with the latter asking for his resignation. The veteran BJP leader said that he need not resign on the basis of mere allegations, ABP News report said. He also downplayed the reports of rift between both parties. Speaking to reporters he said that its better to wait and watch the developments “It might be a political strategy by some people, so I say wait and watch”, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the RJD today slammed senior BJP leader Sushil Modi for his tweet on TejashwiYadav, comparing him to a juvenile rapist, ANI report said. In its reaction, the party asked the BJP leader to apologise for the same, the agency said in its report. “He should apologise to the people of Bihar for using such vulgar and ostentatious language,” the agency quoted RJD leader Manoj Jha as saying. Th senior BJP leader from Bihar had lashed out at Tejashwi in a tweet yesterday.

According to the report, the tweet was in response to a statement in media in which Tejashwi had said corruption charges against him were “political conspiracy” and were based on time when he “didn’t even have a moustache.” “I was just 14-15 years old. How could I have indulged in such activities?. It is a political conspiracy against me by the BJP and its leaders Amit Shah and Narendra Modi”, he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting as per ANI.

The CBI had earlier registered a corruption case against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav and others allegations of awarding tender for maintenance and development of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006, the agency added.