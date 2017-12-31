Big relief for Haryana farmers: MSP type formula for vegetables launched by Manhor Lal Khattar government

To counter farm distress, Haryana government has launched Bhavantar Bharpai scheme (or the price deficit compensation scheme for vegetables). (Image: IE)

To counter farm distress, Haryana government has launched Bhavantar Bharpai scheme (or the price deficit compensation scheme for vegetables), which is set on the lines of Minimum Support Price-type (MSP) formula for four vegetable crops, namely, potato, onion, cauliflower and tomato on Saturday. The launch of the scheme is aimed at ensuring income of up to Rs 48,000 to 56,000 per acre to farmers. As a part of the scheme, the government has set “protected prices” for the vegetables ranging from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 500 per quintal. Talking about the scheme, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said that the prices will be announced every year ahead of the seeding of onion, cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes. Explaining further he said, ” The protected price or the base price would be fixed equivalent to the cultivation cost. Whenever the prices fall below the input or cultivation costs of the farmer, the state government will compensate for the price deficit.

For example, if the price of potato falls to Re 1 per kg and the input cost is Rs 4, the farmer will be forced to sell his produce at a loss of Rs 3. This price deficit will be compensated by the government,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying. Further, for farmers to get the protected prices, they need to register themselves with the scheme. For registering, one has to go to Bhavantar Bharpai website or in the office of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, before they start sowing the seeds. The scheme was launched by CM Manohar Lal Khattar at Ganghar Padhana village of Karnal district on Saturday.

A suggestion is also put forth by Congress Legislature Party Kiran Choudhary to fix a reasonable MSP for these veggies and procure them. “The Khattar government should fix a reasonable MSP for these veggies and procure them at the fixed price if it really wants to help the farmers.”