Big relief for Delhi! Medical patients to get FRV bike ambulance facility from January

In a major decision, Delhi is set to start bike ambulance facilities in three of its districts from January to provide quick pre-hospital care response in congested areas of the city, authorities were quoted as saying. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas, to explore the feasibility of improving emergency response services through the introduction of first responder vehicles (FRVs). The government believes that it will help in providing faster services in the congested areas.

“It was decided that the facility of FRVs will be introduced on a pilot basis in three districts – East, North-east and Shahadara from January 2018. In the first phase, 16 FRVs will be introduced,” the L-G House said in a statement. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Principal Secretary (Health), Special Commissioner (Traffic) and chief spokesperson of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak, and Medical Superintendents of the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital, GTB Hospital and DDU Hospital, and the Commissioner of the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade.

“This facility would provide quick pre-hospital care response in congested areas. It shall reduce the incidence of mortality and morbidity by ensuring that patients receive appropriate medical care within the ‘golden hour,” the L-G said.

The statement also clarified that these vehicles will be driven by trained paramedics. “These FRVs will be driven by trained paramedics and they shall carry basic first-aid kit, medical and other requisite items,” it said. The decision was taken after the Lt Governor was informed that to meet the requirement of medical assistance in congested areas and to tackle situation during peak traffic hours, there is a need to deploy FRVs (two-wheelers) to complement and supplement the existing ambulances, the statement said.

Baijal was also apprised that FRV paramedics would reach the site, assess the condition, provide first-aid (if required) and stabilise the medical condition of the needy person till the arrival of an ambulance (if needed) at the site, the statement said.