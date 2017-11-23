Big plans for BJP’s Delhi unit ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

BJP had managed to make a clean sweep in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi. It had managed to win 7 out 7 constituencies courtesy to Narendra Modi wave then. (PTI image)

BJP had managed to make a clean sweep in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi. It had managed to win 7 out 7 constituencies courtesy to Narendra Modi wave then. With an aim to replicate the astounding success, BJP is mulling to come up with several measures ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to Indian Express report. The decision assumes political significance as after that strong mandate in 2014, AAP led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had posed a tough competition to BJP. BJP, however, managed to retain power in MCD elections. A strong BJP unit in the national capital send a positive for the party across the country. Among the big plans, a brand new office on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg is likely to come up. Apart from this 14 district offices, 19 departments to deal with political feedback will also be set up. It has been learnt that training and disaster management, 17 cells, 10 project committees will also be set up to boost the party’s prospect in the national capital, the IE report said.

The BJP headquarters set to move to new premises on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg from Ashoka Road in the coming month, the party’s Delhi unit is likely to move closer to them. In addition, the party is also looking to buy offices in each 14 districts in the national capital, according to report. “A property on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg is being allotted to the Delhi BJP to set up its office following which it will move from the government-allotted office on Pant Marg. Offices at the district level will also come up in 14 places so district level work does not happen from a local leaders’ residence. A Zilla Karyalaya Nirman Prakalp has been formed to look into this work,” a party source said.

“The idea is to ensure that the party’s reach is as widespread as possible. We are doing this through formation of 17 cells as opposed to the earlier number which was 43. For instance, cells like those for engineers, transporters, etc, have been brought together under one for business and commerce. Instead, prakalps or project teams are being formed which will have a set goal that will be met in a specific period of time,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

“The idea is to ensure that work in these sectors take place irrespective of who is in the government. All these departments have convenors and co-convenors. Party workers and new entrants will receive training in various aspects of the party’s functioning in the training department. The process of appointing people to these departments and cells is almost complete,” Tiwari said.

Notably, a cricket tournament is being organised by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari which will involve 280 teams from across Delhi. The Yamuna cricket trophy will be played from November 28 and the winner team will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh while the runner up team will carry home Rs 3 lakh in cash.

The final match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on December 25, Tiwari told reporters here. The championship will be contested at the ward-level in all the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. Two teams from each constituency will reach the knock out section of the trophy. “The team members will also participate in sanitation drives in their wards after matches,” Tiwari said. The draws of matches were yesterday drawn. The presidents of district and Mandal units of BJP have been entrusted with the responsibility to selecting teams.