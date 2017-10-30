Big move by Yogi Adityanath government: UP Madrasas to teach NCERT books; Science and Maths compulsory

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that “Madarasa board is planning to implement NCERT syllabus in Madarsas”.

In a big push to educational reforms, Chief Minister Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to introduce NCERT books in Madarasas of the state. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that “Madarasa board is planning to implement NCERT syllabus in Madarsas”. As per the tweet, the Madarasas will now include Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects at higher level.

As per an earlier report by Times of India, the state government had set up a 40-member committee to revamp the curriculum in madrassas. As per the report, the government likely made Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences mandatory at some levels

Check out Dinesh Sharma’s Tweet:

The move is set to affect 16,000 madrassas across the state. The committee includes one member from NCERT, one member from Aligarh Muslim University and one member from Lucknow University. It will also have members from Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University.

Earlier, in another reforms, Adityanath government had regularised the fees of 13 dental and 23 private medical colleges across the state. After new regulations, the fee for MBBS programmes was kept at between Rs 8.50 Lakh- Rs 11.50 Lakh. While fee for BDS programmes has been kept between Rs 1.37 lakhs to 3.65 lakhs.

The new fee structure will be applicable for the next three academic sessions 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. On the other hand, Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said that there were complaints private colleges fleecing student in the name of fees. Tandon said that once the government has fixed the fee structure, the medical and dental colleges are bound to follow the directives.