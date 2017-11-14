  3. Big move by Saudi Arabia, Yoga approved as sport

Such step, by the Saudi government which is primarily dominated by Muslims, comes at a time when clerics in India are condemning it.

In a big move, the Saudi Arabia government has officially approved teaching of Yoga. Yoga is now an official sport practiced under Saudi Ministry of trade and industry. The ministry has listed yoga under sports activities. This means that anyone in Saudi Arabia who wants to practice can do so just by getting a license and the person shall not be disapproved or face any consequences for the same. An Arab woman, Nouf Marwaai, is likely to be credited for this development. She is the first certified yoga instructor from Saudi Arabia and believes that Yoga and religion cannot be in conflict with each other. Such step, by the Saudi government which is primarily dominated by Muslims, comes at a time when clerics in India are condemning it. Last week, a Muslim Yoga practitioner witnessed harassment. for practicing yoga. Rafia, a Muslim yoga practitioner from Jharkhand has issued a fatwa from the clerics. The fanatical clerics harassed the girl and also her family even in the presence of media.

As the Muslim clerics in India have called yoga as ‘haram, Saudi Arabia, meanwhile has given its citizens the right to practice yoga for a better lifestyle.

