Big leap against female foeticide, Gurgaon sex ratio touches 900 mark in 10 years

For the first time, Gurgaon’s sex ratio has crossed the 900 mark in a decade.

Gurgaon has faced dwindling figures when it comes to sex ratio in the district. However, this time it is a considerable change in the annual ratio of female births to males. For the first time, it has crossed the 900 mark in a decade. The sex ratio was 883 in 2016 and 875 in 201

In 2017, a total of 27,665 children were born in Gurgaon district that included 14,551 boys and 13,114 girls. The highest sex ratio was reported from Bhangrola, whereas the maximum births were reported from the Gurgaon city zone as per TOI. The district administration said it has been taking measures to ensure a better sex ratio with a strict crackdown on female foeticide.”This is a big achievement for Gurgaon. The health workers from rural sectors and in the field of gynaecology helped us identify illegal clinics where sex determination and termination of pregnancy was being conducted. We have taken steps against them,” Dr B K Rajora, chief medical officer, Gurgaon was quoted saying by TOI. This has also come as a relief for state officials following many discrepancies in the sex ratio revealed by many districts in recent times. The data of multiple districts came under the scanner, the worst being Palwal and Mahendergarh.

The sex ratio at birth stood at 950 girls to 1,000 boys for the first time in the history of the state in March last year. The overall sex ratio of the state, averaged for the first three months of the year, was 935. As per district-wise data, the sex ratio at birth during March in Kaithal, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Rewari, Ambala, Mewat, Sonepat and Faridabad was 864, 863, 893, 893, 893, 896, 898, 912, 913, 921, 926, 939 and 947 respectively. The ratio in Karnal, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Palwal and Narnaul was 953, 972, 974, 976, 980, 993, 1,217 and 1,279 respectively, as per information provided by the state government.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the state had, after the launch of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Haryana, accepted the challenge of improving the skewed sex ratio. It launched a massive campaign in the state by implementing Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 and running sensitisation-cum awareness campaigns promoting girl child. An official release quoting Khattar said more than 430 FIRs have been lodged in the state under the PC-PNDT Act and the MTP Act against the offenders during last about two years since the launch of this campaign, who were involved in sex selection and female foeticide.