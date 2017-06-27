Big Kashmir controversy after Modi-Trump bonhomie at White House: Congress accuses Centre of sellout; all we know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at White House on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet has turned into a controversy with the Congress accusing the Centre of practising “pseudo-nationalism” for not protesting against the use of the phrase “Indian Administered Kashmir” in the US state department statement declaring Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Salahuddin a “global terrorist”.

The statement describing Salahuddin’s terror activities over the years reads, “Mohammad Yusuf Shah, AKA Syed Salahuddin, is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). In September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley ‘into a graveyard for Indian forces.’ Under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.”

India considers entire Kashmir, including the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as Indian territory. Commenting on the big mistake by the US state department, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Shocking that U.S Govt order on Syed Salahuddin refers to ‘Indian Administered J&K’. No protest from Modi Sarkar. Complicit sell-out?”

“Modiji & BJP drumbeat and preach ‘PseudoNationalism’ everyday. India asks-why have you accepted US phrase of “Indian Administrated J&K'” he added.

Shocking that U.S Govt order on Syed Salahuddin refers to “Indian Administered J&K”. No protest from Modi Sarkar. Complicit sell-out? 1/n pic.twitter.com/ozoc1AVtkZ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 27, 2017

Empty chest thumping,false bravado & captive TV studio warfare by BJP Govt cannot hide its failures in compromising National Security 3/n — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 27, 2017

Terrorism should never be politicised and a collective effort is needed to eradicate it, which should be sans partisan considerations. 4/n — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 27, 2017

Surjewala further said, "Empty chest thumping, false bravado & captive TV studio warfare by BJP Govt cannot hide its failures in compromising National Security. Terrorism should never be politicised and a collective effort is needed to eradicate it, which should be sans partisan considerations."

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the Congress of not acknowledging the positive outcome of the Modi-Trump meet. “Congress is unable to acknowledge the outcome (of the meet). It’s disappointed over accomplishments of India under PM Modi and President Trump acknowledging it,” BJP leader and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu told ANI.