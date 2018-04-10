Big jolt to BJP ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election: SEC cancels order that extended nomination date

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2018: Amit Shah, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders are having Bengali cuisines

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2018: In a big jolt to BJP ahead of West Bengal Panchayat polls, the state Election commission has cancelled its order that had extended the date of filing nominations. Yesterday, State Election Commissioner A K Singh said in a notification, “whereas information has been received through complaints, deputation etc. that intending candidates and proposers are being obstructed or prevented from making nomination… and whereas… Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has directed the Commission… to consider the grievance once made by any party or/and candidate as the case may be and pass appropriate order/s so that the intending candidates may not be deprived of their chance to contest the panchayat elections… therefore, the Commission… hereby extends the last date for making the nomination for one day i.e. on 10.04.2018 from 11 am up to 3 pm”.

However, on Tuesday morning, Singh issued a notice declaring the aforementioned order “stands cancelled”, according to reports. BJP had earlier approached the Supreme Court to intervene in the polls claiming democracy was being murdered and their candidates were not allowed to file nominations. The apex court had refused to extend the dates, citing it could not intervene in the election process. The polling is scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has already won a few seats “unopposed”. In Birbhum zilla parishad, Trinamool Congress candidates were declared “elected unopposed” from 41 of 42 seats. Apart from this, TMC has also bagged 14 of 19 panchayat samitis in the district. In Bharatpur II located in Kandi subdivision of Murshidabad, TMC swept by winning all 21 panchayat samiti seats. Another area in Murshidabad district, Barwan where TMC had won all 37 panchayat samiti seats.

Earlier eight BJP workers, who were supposed to file nominations, were arrested by police in Birbhum. Later a court in Birbhum’s Rampurhat had asked the police to make sure that eight BJP workers could file the nominations.