Big jolt for Hardik  Patel as 6 Patidar groups accuse him of transforming agitation into personal agenda

In their first open criticism of quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, six leading Patidar social organisations on Wednesday said he now has transformed the “Patidar anamat andolan” into his “personal anamat andolan”, and also said that he was supporting the Congress. Despite no assurance of OBC reservation benefits to the community, he has promised support to Congress. These six organisations had held a truce talk in September with the BJP led government. These six organisations, which have formed the Patidar Organisation Committee (POC), said the primary demand of the agitation was quota benefits to the Patidars after enlisting of the community in the OBC category.

R P Patel – convener of the POC and leader of Vishva Umiya Foundation (Ahmedabad) in a press conference said that when the agitation began, it was clear that it was for demanding OBC reservation. The community was united in the demand and though a comprimise deal was struck with the BJP government, it has been withdrawn now. “Now, Hardik is saying that it is fine if the Congress does not give reservation, but, we (the Patidar community) have to defeat BJP. My question to Hardik is turned Patidar andolan into personal andolan that the community had done agitation to get OBC reservation and not to defeat or make victorious any party… If this is what was to be done, then who is responsible for the death of 14 youths,” said R P Patel.

Hardik-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the Congress had held a meeting recently over the Patidar demands, and the party made its stand clear on all the issues except on OBC reservation for the community. Earlier, Congress had promised 20 per cent quota for unreserved comminities on economic grounds.