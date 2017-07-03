Big infrastructure boost for Tamil Nadu, CM E Palaniswami unveils massive 3,500 km rural road building push

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced the development of Rs 3,500 kilometers of roads in the state. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced the development of Rs 3,500 kilometers of roads in the state. The project is expected to cost Rs 800 crore in the next fiscal year. The Chief Minister while addressing the state assembly said that the development of rural roads was part of a scheme launched in 2015-16. The CM said this while making suo-moto announcements. The Chief Minister said that the Centre has allowed the state to implement phase-2 of the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme. Tamil Nadu will develop 2659 km of rural roads and 25 bridges under the central scheme this year, as per newswire agency PTI.

The state, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, will establish and expand underground sewage systems under the Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Coimbatore corporations for an overall cost of Rs 1,436 crore. 27 lakh toilets will also be built in Tamil Nadu under the Swachch Bharat scheme, as per the report.

Union Urban Development and Housing Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier said that the country’s overall development depends on the progress made by individual states. Naidu also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s formula of reform, perform and transform.

Earlier in June, Naidu while lauding Maharashtra had said that the state had shown the way for other states as it took lead in all the flagship projects under the umbrella of Urban development, including projects such as Prime Minister Awas Yojana and PM Modi’s pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan