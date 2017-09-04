Big diplomatic win for India, China fails to shield Pakistan; terror outfits Lashkar, Jaish named in BRICS declaration

It is a massive embarrassment for Pakistan. (PTI photo)

It is no less than a big diplomatic win for India. Also, it is a massive embarrassment for Pakistan. PM Narendra Modi registered a big diplomatic win after Pakistan based terror outfits Lashkar and Jaish were named in a joint declaration at BRICS Summit in China. According to news agency PTI, BRICS urged nations to adopt a comprehensive policy in combating terrorism, countering radicalisation and curbing terror financing. Also, BRICS called for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the UN.

In a joint declaration, BRICS voiced concern on security situation in the region and violence by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM.

Notably, the joint declaration by BRICS comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a greater cooperation between the BRICS member-nations for ensuring global stability and peace, in his address at the BRICS Summit plenary session. Prime Minister Modi also asked for the creation of the BRICS rating agency to cater to the financing needs of the sovereign and corporate entities of the developing countries.

“The BRICS nations are in a mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education. Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF,” PM Modi said.

Appreciating the thrust in people-to-people exchanges, PM Modi said that such inter-mingling would consolidate our links and deepen our understanding.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary East Preeti Saran, and the High Commissioner of India to China, Vijay Gokhale were also present at the session.