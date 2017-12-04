Big concern for Indians, reports say UAE work permits to get costlier; what we know so far

UAE work permit fee to get costly. (Representational Image).

In a big concern for Indians, it is being reported that a number of changes are in offing as far as UAE work permits are concerned. It transpires that UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will apply new fees on work permits. The ministry will also implement a new system for classification of businesses into three categories. The classification is based on skill levels, focusing on whether skilled workers or limited skills workers are employed. The cost of work permit will also depend on the establishment’s category in the classification system. The new law will take into account fee exemptions for establishments employing people from the countries which are members of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Fishing boat businesses are also exempt from paying work permit fees. The step is in the implementation of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the classification of establishments subject to the law on regulating labour relations and banking safeguards. Here are the categories:

Category 1: If a company has a system to accommodate fishing boats owned by Emiratis, they will fall into this category.

Category 2: Companies are classified into this category with subclassification as A, B, C and D based on the ratio of skilled workers and a company’s commitment to multicultural diversity.

Sub categories:

2A: If the ratio of skilled workers is more than 40 percent or more of the total workforce. Additionally, the ratio of the diversity of employees should be beyond 50 percent.

2B: If the ratio of skilled workers is between 10 percent and 40 percent of the total workforce. Additionally, the ratio of the diversity of employees should be beyond 50 percent.

2C: If the ratio of the skilled workers is between 5 percent and less than 10 percent of the total workforce. Additionally, the ratio of the diversity of employees should be beyond 50 percent.

2D: If the ratio of skilled workers is less than 5 percent of the total workforce and the ratio of the diversity of employees is less than 50 percent.

Category 3: If a company commits one or more violations of the 10 listed, it will be will classified under ‘Category 3’.