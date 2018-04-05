Big challenge for Yogi Adityanath: In tectonic shift, Samajwadi Party plans grand Ambedkar Jayanti to strengthen bond with Mayawati’s BSP

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party looks firm at coming in an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

An year after arriving at the helm in Uttar Pradesh, priest-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath is up for an unthought challenge – an alliance between Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party. The Dalit politics is at its peak after recent Bharat Bandh Andolan and the community is reportedly unhappy with the ruling Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party looks firm at coming in an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been very vocal on forming this alliance. On the other hand, Mayawati too has shown positive signs. Now, in what can turn into a tectonic shift – apparantly for the first time – Yadav’s SP has planned to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on a grand scale in districts across UP this April 14.

The development comes days after the party joined hands with BSP and wrested crucial Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats from the BJP. In the bypoll, BSP volunteers had worked to transfer their votes to SP. Now, SP’s move is seen as a bid to strengthen its bond with the BSP. Also, this will send out positive signals to the cadres of the two parties.

As per a report in The Indian Express, all SP district chiefs have been asked to hold programmes either at their party offices or at public venues. The SP leaders will be seen addressing party workers on Ambedkar’s achievements and his role in drafting the Constitution. The leaders are also likely to pay floral tributes to the Dalit icon.

On the state level, Yadav is scheduled to address party workers at their headquarters in Lucknow. He will also offer floral tributes at the Ambedkar statue in the Hazratganj area. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is also likely to attend the programme. Speaking to The Indian Express, Naresh Uttam, president of the SP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, said that the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be celebrated by more than 90 district and city units in the state. He added that discussions will be discussions on the life and works of Ambedkar. Along with the district units, frontal organisations will also organise the event.

Clearly, Adityanath is in for a bigger challenge – to face BSP and SP combine. The news comes a day after PM Narendra Modi had appealed the political parties to not to play politics over Ambedkar’s name.