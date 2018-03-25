Big catch! Uttar Pradesh police arrest 10 people linked to Pakistan-backed ‘illegal money supply network’, LeT

‘Rs 10 crore worth financial transaction was done in those bank accounts’ , said IG Asim Arun. (ANI)

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 10 people suspected of having been involved in a Pakistan-backed illegal money supply racket for terror funding. These 10 accused were allegedly involved in terror funding activities. Speaking to reporters, UP ATS IG Asim Arun said the Illegal money supply network has been detected and there are evidence to suggest that Pakistan-based people were in touch with two people from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

“Illegal money supply network has been detected where Pakistan based people were in touch with 2 people from UP & MP and asked them to open bank accounts based on fake identification documents. 10 people have been arrested, investigation is being done,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

IG Asim Arun further said, “Rs 10 cr worth financial transaction was done in those bank accounts. Money flow into those accounts was from Nepal, Pakistan and Qatar, and the flow of money was controlled by persons in Pakistan.”

The officer also said these 10 people were arrested from different places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “Ten persons were arrested from Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Rivan (MP) yesterday by the ATS. These persons were involved in terror-funding on the directives from Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The accused were identified as identified as Naeem Arshad, Naseem Ahamad, Niraj Mishra, Sanjay Saroj, Uma Pratap Singh, Sahil Masih, Nikhil Rai alias Musharraf Ansari, Dayanand Yadav and Mukesh Prasad.

“A member of LeT used to remain in contact with them and ask them to open bank accounts in fake names and direct them as to how much money is to be transferred to which account. Indian agents used to get 10 to 20 per cent commission for this. Till now transactions of over Rs one crore have come to the fore,” he further said.

IG Asim Arun also claimed that the nabbbed persons had links with terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and some of them aware of what was happening. “Some of them knew what they were doing, while some considered it as a lottery fraud,” the officer said while pointing out that investigation in the case was on and more people are likely to be arrested.

Rs 42 lakh cash, swap machines, ATM cards, three lap-tops, magnetic card readers, a country made pistol, cartridges and passbooks of different banks, have been recovered from these accused.