Big boost to education by Yogi Adityanath, 1.53 crore students take admission, provided with free books, bags, uniforms

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revealed that as many as 1.53 cr pupils have taken admission in Uttar Pradesh’s schools between April-July quarter. “Mission regarding education has also been initiated in Uttar Pradesh. I am happpy to announce that between April to July 1.53 cr students enetered basic education,” Adityanath said in a tweet. Bags, books, uniforms, shoes and shocks are being provided to these children, the chief minister added.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh government had introduced NCERT books in Madrassas of the state. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that “Madrassa board is planning to implement NCERT syllabus”. As per the tweet, the Madrassas will now include Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects at higher level. Earlier, the state government had set up a 40-member committee to revamp the curriculum in madrassas. As per the report, the government likely made Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences mandatory at some levels.

In another set of reforms, the government had regularised the fees of 13 dental and 23 private medical colleges across the state. The fee for MBBS programmes was kept at between Rs 8.50 Lakh- Rs 11.50 Lakh after new regulations. While fee for BDS programmes has been kept between Rs 1.37 lakhs to 3.65 lakhs.