Big boost for Yogi Adityanath government, after Jewar, Centre clears 2nd airport in Uttar Pradesh, this time in Kushinagar

The Centre has granted in-principle approval for an airport at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Parliament was informed today. This is the second airport in UP to be approved by the Centre since BJP’s Yogi Adityanath took over as the state’s chief minister in March. Last month, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju announced that the government had given clearance for an airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, which would be operational in five to six years. “Government of India has granted ‘in-principle’ approval to Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) for setting up of a new Greenfield Airport at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The Kushinagar airport would be developed by the government of UP. “In case of Kushinagar airport, GoUP made efforts for implementing the project under Public Private Partnership mode, however, the project could not attract private investors due to non-viability.

