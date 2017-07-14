Big boost for Indian science, Subra Suresh appointed President of Singapore’s top tech university; all you need to know about this prominent Indian origin scientist

The committee unanimously selected Prof Suresh for the top role and his appointment has been strongly endorsed by all members. (Image: IE)

An Indian-origin scientist, Subra Suresh has been in the news for taking over as the president of Singapore’s prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU). With his term as the president starting in January 2018, Suresh would replace the incumbent Bertil Andersson to become the fourth President of NTU. The decision to appoint Suresh came after an eight-member committee meeting chaired by Chairman of the NTU Board of Trustees Koh Boon Heww. The committee unanimously selected Prof Suresh for the top role and his appointment has been strongly endorsed by all members. Here is all you need to know about one of the most prominent scientists of the world:

Most recently, Suresh has served as the president of Carnegie Mellon University from 2013 to 2017. Suresh was also chosen by former US President Barack Obama as the Director of US National Science Foundation in 2010. Commenting on Suresh’s tenure at NSF, Obama had earlier said that, “We have been very fortunate to have Subra Suresh guiding the National Science Foundation. He has shown himself to be a consummate scientist and engineer – beholden to evidence and committed to upholding the highest scientific standards. He has also done his part to make sure the American people benefit from advances in technology. I am grateful for his service.”

In the year 2011, Suresh has even received the prestigious Padma Shri award which is India’s fourth highest civilian honor, bestowed by the then President of India Pratibha Patil. Suresh has also authored as many as 240 research articles in international journals, co-edited five books, co-invented 22 U.S. and international patent applications. Suresh has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering and is one of the only 19 American scientists who has been elected to all three branches.

Born in May 1956, Suresh hails from Mumbai and has graduated from 11th grade in Tamil Nadu at the age of 15. Suresh holds a BTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Chennai and did MS from Iowa State University. He has also completed his doctoral thesis from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology