Big blow to Modi’s ‘Make in India’: Why government cancelled Rs 32,000 crore minesweeper warship contract

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about making efforts to cut reliance on import. (Image: PTI)

In a major setback to the prime minister Narendra Modi’s pet ‘Make in India’ program, a project worth Rs 32,000 crore to build 12 advanced minesweepers with South Korea has been cancelled, The Times of India reported. The minesweepers were to be built at the Goa Shipyard. The entire process will start afresh and fresh RFP (request for proposal) or tender will follow after that, reported The Times of India citing unidentified sources. The entire project was strongly pushed by Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar during his stint as Defence Minister of the country. The report also states that the project entered a logjam since the South Korean company wanted changes in the original RFP. A mine countermeasures vessel or MCMV is a type of naval ship designed for the location of and destruction of naval mines which combines the role of a minesweeper and minehunter in one hull.The term MCMV is also applied collectively to minehunters and minesweepers. The Indian navy needs nearly 24 minesweepers but only works with four 30-year-old minesweepers currently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very vocal about making efforts to cut reliance on import. India being the largest importer of arms — accounting for 13 percent of global arms imports between 2012 and 2016 — both former Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and his successor Sitharaman have repeatedly talked about the significance of domestic defence manufacturing and the need for the country to have more local components in its military equipment. No major defence contracts have been signed during this government’s tenure. The Times of India also reports that over Rs 3.5 lakh crore of projects have been stuck at different levels due to bureaucratic holdup and political sluggishness.

Between 2012 and 2016, India accounted for 13 percent of global arms imports, followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and Algeria, said SIPRI, which tracks global arms purchases. Between 2007 and 2011, India accounted for 9.7 percent of global imports, still more than any other country, the group’s data shows.India faces serious geopolitical threats from its nuclear-armed rival Pakistan and China’s rising military strength. As China becomes more assertive across Asia and invests billions of dollars in strategic infrastructure projects in Pakistan — including in contested territory claimed by India — New Delhi has tried to deepen defense cooperation with the United States and other countries in the region, such as Vietnam.