Big blow for Akhilesh Yadav; three Samajwadi Party MLCs resign, one of them praises PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath

In a big blow for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, three Samajwadi Party MLCs resigned from the party on Saturday morning, according to news agency ANI. The first leader to hand over his resignation was Rashtriya Shia Samaj founder Bukkal Nawab who according to the agency even went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Minutes after Bukkal Nawab resigned from the party, it was reported that another SP MLC Yashwant Singh has also quit. When Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh was asked about the development, he replied by saying that Akhilesh Yadav will be the best person to explain the reason.

This development took place just one day after party leader Shivpal Yadav had said that grand alliance in Bihar would not have broken if it was led by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He added that Mulayam is not given due respect in the party and confirmed that he would constitute the ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’ within the next two months. Shivpal was addressing the media after Nitish Kumar had decided to break the alliance in Bihar.

“There was nothing like grand alliance there (in Bihar). Had it been led by ‘netaji’, it would not have witnessed this fate,” Shivpal said, using the epithet commonly used by supporters to address Mulayam. On his plans to constitute the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, he said he was travelling across the state and meeting party workers. “If ‘netaji’ does not get his due respect in the party (SP), I will constitute it within the next two months.”