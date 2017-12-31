Big Achievement for Delhi government! Number of new registered vehicles decline; diesel consumption reduced

The number of new vehicles in the National Capital have declined in the year 2016-17, as the registration of new automobiles dropped by 11 per cent as compared to last financial year.(Image: IE)

The number of new vehicles in the National Capital have declined in the year 2016-17, as the registration of new automobiles dropped by 11 per cent as compared to last financial year. The number has been reduced to 7.8 lakh in 2016-17 from 8.77 lakh recorded previously. Besides, the diesel consumption has reduced by 16 per cent, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook, released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Considering the recent pollution levels in the National Capital, this dip has been highlighted as an achievement by the Delhi government. Calling it an achievement, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia congratulated Delhi for the reduction in the usage of diesel during the current year. He said, “I congratulate Delhi for the reduction in consumption of diesel during the current year (2017) in comparison to previous years — an indication of growing awareness towards curbing air pollution.”

The diesel consumption has reduced from 15,08,000 metric tonnes(MT) in 2015-16 to 12,67,000 MT in 2016-17, however, the petrol consumption has seen a slight increase from 9,02,000 MT to 9,06,000 MT. Criticizing Sisodia’s statement, former CPCB member, B Sengupta credited NGT’s ban on 15-year-old diesel vehicles behind the dip. He further said that this doesn’t reflect a larger systemic change. “I am not sure if the decrease in diesel consumption has a lot do with public awareness about air pollution or the link between diesel and health issues. This period coincides with the NGT’s ban on 15-year-old diesel vehicles and also Supreme Court orders against the use of dirty fuels. This is not reflective of a larger systemic change,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

As per the handbook, almost 7.78 lakh new vehicles were registered till March 2017, upping the total to 1.05 crore. Out of this,31.53 lakh were four-wheelers and 67.08 lakh were two-wheelers. Last year, the number of new vehicles registered in the National Capital had taken a huge leap of 64 per cent. In addition, dip in the car sales was also recorded. “It is for the first time that there has been a dip in the registration of new vehicles. However, this year coincides with demonetisation, and sales have picked up again,” an official of the transport department said.