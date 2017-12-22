Bhupinder Singh Hooda to launch Rath Yatra, Ashok Tanwar cycle Yatra in Haryana

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will take out a rath yatra in February with an aim to strengthen the party’s hold in the state ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. (Image: PTI)

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will take out a rath yatra in February with an aim to strengthen the party’s hold in the state ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. The timing of Hooda’s rath yatra will coincide with state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar’s cycle yatra. Hooda told reporters here today that his rath yatra, modalities of which are being worked out, will cover various assembly constituencies in the state. Addressing a separate news conference, Haryana Congress president Tanwar said before the cycle yatra, he will hold a Janadhikar rally in Fatehabad district on January 1. “In February, we are starting cycle yatra. Through this yatra, which we intend to start from north Haryana sometime in mid-February, we will touch each and every assembly constituency,” Tanwar said, adding Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been invited to hold a rally in the state.

Tanwar said the the recently concluded Gujarat assembly election, despite the result, showed that people were “fed up” with the BJP’s rule. “Gujarat model is a total failure. People want to overthrow the BJP regime at the Centre and bring back Congress. It is clear that in 2019 Congress will gain and capture power,” Tanwar said. Tanwar also took a dig at the Khattar government’s recently concluded three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, which had been organised to deliberate on issues of public interest, and called it “a futile exercise”.”The state government is in the mode of ‘Chintan’, but it is too late now,” he said. Hooda targeted the state government over the law-and- order sitation in the state. He cited the recent killing of a journalist in Charkhi Dadri is an example of the alleged breakdown of law-and-order in the state.

“I demand that an independent probe be ordered in this case,” Hooda said, adding the government should seriously take up incidents of attacks on journalists.”This is not an isolated incident. Law and order situation has broken down. No one is feeling safe. How will development take place when people feel insecure,” said Hooda. “Rapes, murders, robberies have become an everyday affair, situation seems to be like free for all… People have lost faith in this government,” he said. Hooda also played down the suggestions that their might be strife within the party’s state unit when asked about his views on the demand of a Congress MLA that he be made the party chief in the state. “Everyone is entitled to keep his or her views,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanwar called for more unity within the party’s state unit. “I will try from my end that synergy is build and everyone must cooperate in the larger interest of the state, party and our leader (Rahul Gandhi),” Tanwar said. “People should not think of themselves and their political interest, but they must think about how party can gain and in the end how we can raise people’s issues, which is our foremost responsibility as opposition,” Tanwar said without taking any names.