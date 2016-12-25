  3. Bhupinder Singh Hooda had himself asked for probe into Robert Vadra’s land deals: Haryana CM M L Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was now terming the probe in the land deals of Robert Vadra a "political vendetta" had himself demanded an investigation into the same in the Assembly.

By: | Rohtak | Published: December 25, 2016 11:08 PM
Zee News in Haryana, Zee News reporter fired, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Mahindra Singh The Chief Minister said his government had taken notable initiatives to root out corruption at different levels in the last 26 months. (Source: PTI)

“Now that the probe has been initiated, he has started terming it a political vendetta. His saying so proves the proverb ‘a speck in the beard of a thief’. If he has not committed anything wrong, why should he be afraid of an inquiry. The truth will come out in the investigations,” he said at a public meeting at Sampla here.

The Chief Minister said his government had taken notable initiatives to root out corruption at different levels in the last 26 months.

