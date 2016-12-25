Bhupinder Singh Hooda had himself asked for probe into Robert Vadra’s land deals: Haryana CM M L Khattar

The Chief Minister said his government had taken notable initiatives to root out corruption at different levels in the last 26 months. (Source: PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was now terming the probe in the land deals of Robert Vadra a “political vendetta” had himself demanded an investigation into the same in the Assembly.

“Now that the probe has been initiated, he has started terming it a political vendetta. His saying so proves the proverb ‘a speck in the beard of a thief’. If he has not committed anything wrong, why should he be afraid of an inquiry. The truth will come out in the investigations,” he said at a public meeting at Sampla here.

The Chief Minister said his government had taken notable initiatives to root out corruption at different levels in the last 26 months.