Bhopal gas tragedy: Protests mark 33rd anniversary

he Bhopal Group for Information and Action took out another rally that reached the site of the Union Carbide Corporation plant and announced that they will continue to protest until justice is done. (PTI)

Angry protests were witnessed in Bhopal on Sunday as the city marked the 33rd anniversary of the gas tragedy that killed thousands. The decades-old pain was visible on the faces of protesters as they shouted slogans against the state and the Central government and also the Union Carbide Corporation for their apathy and inaction. Early on December 3, 1984, toxic methyl isocyanate leaked from the Union Carbide Corporation’s pesticide plant here, killing and injuring thousands. Lakhs of people are still affected and many are dying. A prayer meet was held in Barkatullah Bhavan where tributes were paid to those who died after the gas leak. On the other hand, several people, under the leadership of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan. The protesters, draped in a white cloth, lay on the road outside the Governor’s official residence since 6 a.m., protesting the timing of the marathon ‘Run Bhopal Run’ which is being held on Sunday. While half of Bhopal is mourning, the other half is celebrating, they said.

The Bhopal Group for Information and Action took out another rally that reached the site of the Union Carbide Corporation plant and announced that they will continue to protest until justice is done.