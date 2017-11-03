Bhopal gangrape horror: After cops ignore UPSC aspirant’s complaint, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches crackdown, assures speedy action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken notice of a 19-year-old’s alleged gangrape case in Bhopal that took place on Tuesday and has assured trial of the accused in a fast-track court.(Representative Image: IE)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken notice of a 19-year-old’s alleged gangrape case in Bhopal that took place on Tuesday and has assured trial of the accused in a fast-track court, according to Hindustan Times. The Chief Minister has also promised action against four police officers who were immediately suspended from their duties and the Superintendent of Police (SP) was also transferred over delay in registering a complaint regarding the case. Inspector General of Police Makrand Deouskar has confirmed the suspensions and the transfers.

The woman, who is an UPSC aspirant and also the daughter of an assistant sub-inspector in the Railway Protection Force, was abducted and gangraped by four ragpickers hardly 200 metres from the Government Railway Police's Habibganj station. Police registered the case 24 hours after the woman's family approached the GRP officials at the Habibganj station who refused to register complaint as they said the crime fell under the jurisdiction of MP Nagar police station. When MP Nagar police was approached they also denied registering complaint asking the victim to return back to Habibganj station. It was only after the family put pressure a complaint was registered.