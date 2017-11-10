Bhojpuri film director Shad Kumar commits suicide

According to the official, he was found hanging from the ceiling by his wife.

Bhojpuri film director Shad Kumar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Mira Road, police said today.

Shad Kumar (50), whose original name was Shamshad Ahmed, allegedly took the extreme step yesterday at his apartment in New Saloni Heights Cooperative Society at around 1.40 pm, a senior police official said.

According to the official, he was found hanging from the ceiling by his wife, Bano Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh, after she came home.

The society’s chairman, a doctor by profession, declared him dead, the officer added.

Assistant Police Inspector Satish Nikam said as per Bano’s statement Shad was depressed for the last few days due to the losses he suffered in films.

A case has been registered at Naya Nagar Police Station and a probe is on, added Nikam.

Shad directed number of hit Bhojpuri films like “Ek Laila, Teen Chaila”, “Bhail Tohra Se Pyar”, “Tumhare Pyar Ki Kasam”.

His new release “Swarg” was to hit theatres on November 24.

Shad, who began his career as an assistant photographer in Bhojpuri films, had his own production house.