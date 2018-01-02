Bhima-Koregaon violence: Rumour alert! Mumbai Police clarifies Section 144 has not been imposed in Chembur

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence. (ANI photo)

In the wake of Bhima-Koregaon violence, Mumbai Police has clarified Section 144 has not been imposed in Chembur or other parts of eastern suburbs. According to news agency ANI, “Section 144 has not been imposed in Mumbai’s Chembur or other parts of eastern suburbs, said Mumbai Police PRO.” Meanwhile, the anger over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district of Maharashtra continued on Tuesday as protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line. The protesters blocked roads in several areas of Mumbai, forced shops to shut down and also attacked a journalist of a television news channel.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence which erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district. “A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry,” Fadnavis said, a day after a youth died as a group, opposed to the celebrations over the British victory in the battle, clashed with Dalits on their way to the memorial of the then event. Fadnavis added that Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed. The youth’s death would be probed by the CID, Fadnavis told reporters. He appealed for calm and peace, saying Maharashtra is a progressive state which does not believe in casteist violence. Strict action would be taken against those who use social media to spread rumours, he said and appealed to political parties to refrain from saying anything that would fuel tensions.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of the state on Tuesday, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur.

Shops and business establishments were shut as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, police said.