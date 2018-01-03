What RSS has to say in the wake of Bhima Koregaon violence – Here is full text of statement

RSS issues statement on violence at Koregaon and Pune. (PTI photo)

As the Maharashtra bandh turned violent on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a statement. RSS has made an appeal to the public in the context of current violence in Pune and some other parts of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra bandh was called on Wednesday to protest the violence post an event to mark the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle, even as rail and road traffic was disrupted in Mumbai. Now, RSS took to Twitter to issue a statement, “Appeal to the society by #RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh, Dr.Manmohanji Vaidya in the context of current violence in Pune and some other parts of Maharashtra.”

Here is full text of the statement by RSS:-

“RSS Statement on violence at Koregaon and Pune

The recent incidents at Koregaon, Pune and various other places in Maharashtra are very sad and painful. RSS strongly condemns such violence and feels it is despicable.

Those who are found guilty should be punished as per law. Some forces are trying to create hatred and animosity among communities. The people should not fall prey to such nefarious tactics.

RSS appeals to the public to maintain unity and harmony in society, which have always been the top priority for RSS.

Dr Manmohan Vaidya

Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh.”

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar had called for Maharashtra bandh to protest the state government’s failure to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district two days ago.

Normal life in Mumbai was disrupted as protesters attacked city buses, stopped suburban local services and blocked roads at various places in the city.

Dalits began protests in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim, police said. Hundreds of protesters tried to block the Western Express Highway in the morning, but were moved from the spot by police.

In view of protests in the city and suburbs, police diverted traffic for smooth vehicular movement.

Incidents of stone pelting were reported at a few places on the harbour line.

Several towns and cities of Maharashtra were on the edge today as Dalit protests against yesterday’s violence in Pune spilled over to capital Mumbai, with the agitators damaging buses and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said.

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindutva organisations, during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district, had left a man dead yesterday.