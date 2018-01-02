Bhima Koregaon violence: Here all the latest news and updates on Mumbai local trains, bus services and traffic routes

Buses vandalised. (ANI photo)

The anger over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district of Maharashtra continued on Tuesday as protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line. The protesters blocked roads in several areas of Mumbai, forced shops to shut down. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence.

Here are all the latest news and updates on local trains, bus services and traffic routes:-

– In the latest development, the central railway suspended suburban services between Kurla and Vashi on its harbour corridor and is running special services between CSMT-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel section.

– Angered over the death of a person at the event organised to mark the anniversary in Pune yesterday, several groups had come out in protest this morning in the eastern suburbs of Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi, and forced shops and establishments to shut down

– Hundreds of protesters gathered in Priyadarshini, Kurla, Sidharth Colony and Amar Mahal areas on the Eastern Express Highway, took out processions and raised slogans against the government and the administration,

– The protesters stopped local train services at the Govandi and Chembur railway stations of the Harbour Line.

– Central Railway’s Chief PRO Sunil Udasi said the agitators came out on tracks and stopped the suburban services, though the railways has nothing to do with the incident.

-Meanwhile, in suburban Mulund, shop owners complied with the request of protesters to shut their establishments

– In the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, some angry protesters pelted a bus with stones, breaking its window panes

– Heavy security has been deployed in the eastern suburbs to check any untoward incidents

– The Mumbai police issued a statement appealing people not to believe in rumours and to verify facts with the police before posting anything on social media.

– The police said vehicular movement on the Eastern Express Highway was affected due to the protests in the morning, but later it was normal.

– The vehicular movement was also hit at the Chembur Naka, police said, appealing people not to panic.

– According to Mumbai Police PRO, more than 100 people have been detained in different locations

– Mumbai special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally.

– All bus services from Pune to Ahemadnagar have resumed

– Local train services affected on Harbour line between Chembur and Govandi due to agitation by protesters

– Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended

Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8ZH7zNsfwD — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

– A number of vehicles were set on fire

Maharashtra: Violence between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune yesterday, vehicles set on fire pic.twitter.com/5RpITAK4qB — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

The incident of violence in Pune district would be probed by a sitting judge, Fadnavis said, adding that Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to kin