Bhima Koregaon violence: BSP chief Mayawati jumps into controversy, alleges BJP-RSS role in clashes

Slamming the Centre and the BJP Government in Maharashtra for the violence in near Bhima Koregaon village, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati today said it could have been stopped and proper security arrangements should have been made so as to prevent such situations. Blaming the BJP for the violence she said, “Wahan BJP ki sarkaar hai aur unhone wahan hinsa karayi, lagta hai iske peeche BJP,RSS aur jaati wadi takaton ka haath hai. (BJP is in rule in the state. They are responsible for the violence. It seems that the party, RSS and some other organisations have hand in this).

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-RSS for the violence saying they want a vision of the country where Dalits remain at the bottom of the society. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said: “A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance.”

On Monday, the event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, during which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa’s army, was marred by violence, leading to the death if at least one person and several injured. Dalit leaders commemorate the victory of the British, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community were part of the East India Company’s forces.

In the meantime, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday in protest against the Maharashtra government’s “failure” to stop the violence at the village. Even as, the state government has ordered a judicial probe, he rejected the inquiry.

Ambedkar said that Maharashtra Left Front, Maharashtra Democratic Front have come in support of the shutdown. The violence on Tuesday sparked off protests in other parts of the state, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur.