Bhima-Koregaon violence: Activists seeking Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide’s arrest denied permission for morcha

The city police today refused permission to a protest march planned by a group of activists to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

Permission for the `Elgar Morcha’ was denied as it could cause inconvenience to people on a working day, and the protesters were appealed to gather directly at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, police said in a release here.

The activists wanted to take out the protest march from Ranubaug in Byculla, the release said.

Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against Dalits during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. He has denied the allegation.

The violence that occurred near the war memorial at Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district on January 1 triggered a sharp reaction from Dalit organisations.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar had last week demanded Bhide’s arrest by March 26, warning of an agitation if the government didn’t oblige.