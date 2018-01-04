Bhima Koregaon clash: Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani invokes Nostradamus, calls PM Modi ‘world’s best actor’

Jignesh Mevani takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi

Dalit activist and recently elected member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Jignesh Mevani has launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his latest tweet, he sarcastically dubbed Modi as the ’21st century world’s best actor’. In the tweet he wrote, “Nostradamus predicted that In 21st century world’s best actor will be from India.” He has also attached a video with the tweet, in which PM Modi can be seen saying, “Attack me but not my Dalit brothers and sisters (Hamla karna hai to mujh par karo, mere Dalit bhai beheno par nahi). In the light of the Bhima Koregaon clash, Mevani’s latest tweet takes a jibe at Modi. Apparently, Mevani, through his latest tweet, accuses Modi of being an actor who just acts to care for the Dalits, while in actuality, has no concern for the community.

In yet another tweet, Mevani took on Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to attack him. His tweet reads, “Nafrat Failane Nahi Mohabbat Lutaane Aaya Hu, Mann Ki Baat Nahi Janta Ki Baat Sunne Aaya Hu (I have come to spread love and not hatred, to listen to people and not to make them listen to me).” Mevani’s tweets come after the violent Bhima Koregaon clash in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Pune police, on Wednesday (January 3) received complaint regarding Jignesh Mevani and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their “provocative” speeches at an event in the city on December 31. Reportedly, Mevani and Khalid had attended the “Elgar Parishad”, an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on December 31. Mevani provoked the people to come out on the streets and retaliate. Due to this statement, people took to the streets and tension gripped the city,” said the complaint, as per various media reports.