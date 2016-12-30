Bhim: Here is what PM Narendra Modi said the app can do

PM Narendra Modi launched the new BHIM App at the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. Modi addressed the nation and informed about what the app can do. Here are a few excerpts from what he said: (Source: AP)

BHIM app, or the Bharat Interface for Money, is Narendra Modi-led government’s latest app, with an aim to make India a cashless society. Bharat Interface for Money is an app which enables you to make quick and easy payments and transactions using Search Results Unified Payment Interface UPI. PM Narendra Modi today rolled out the BHIM app, that currently is available for Android OS. An iOS (Apple) app will also be launched soon. To begin using Bharat Interface for Money all you need to have is a smartphone, internet access, a bank account in India which supports UPI payments and a mobile number which is linked to the bank account.

According to the PM Modi, the BHIM app will allow the users to make cashless payments using their smartphones in a ‘fast, secure and reliable’ way. The payments app based on Aadhaar has been developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). This app by the Indian government will be inter-operable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications, and bank accounts. PM Modi launched the new App at the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. Modi addressed the nation and informed about what the app can do. Here are a few excerpts from what he said:

1. I will launch a Mobile App which will enable easier digital payments & transactions. The app will immensely benefit our citizens.

2. BHIM App is very simple to use and will be India’s hope to the brightest future in the new year. The BHIM app to work without an internet connection and in non-smart phones.

3. The launch of the BHIM App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was also a great economist as his thesis offers significant insights of various economic issues.

4. Furthering digital connectivity would do wonders for our nation. BHIM App – the modified version of UPI & USSD – will be every Indians’ hope for a corruption free, clean India.

5. In 2 weeks will make one more accomplishment. Its security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM; you’ll only require your thumb to pay.