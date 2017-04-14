BHIM-Aadhaar launch: PM Narendra Modi calls for public participation in digital payments drive, says ‘earn Rs 10 for every successful referral’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 visit Nagpur to mark the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 126th birth anniversary. Several initiatives were launched by the PM to give a boost to his Digital India campaign. In order to revolutionise ditital payments in the country, PM Modi launched the BHIM-Aadhaar App for merchants. With the help of this aap, payments can now be made with the help of thumb impression, and PM said that now people’s mobile phone will soon become their ATMs. He said, “The day is not far when premises-less banking will become and reality and mobile phones will play the most crucial role in it.”

PM started addressing the gathering by remembering BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said, “Delighted to be here on Ambedkar Jayanti. I am honoured to have got the opportunity to pray at Deekshabhoomi… Dr Ambedkar did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him. This was his speciality.” Prime Minister Modi further talked about the citizens of the country and said, “India considers world as one family. Every poor in India should have a house by 2022…. People of India gave their lives so that India attains freedom. Our freedom is the result of the sacrifices made by several greats.”

He then talked about energy sector and said, “Energy sector is of great vitality in the 21st century. One of the sectors towards which we are devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector.” While talking about the App he launched, he then said, “The BHIM App is positively impacting several lives across the nation…21st century is the century of knowledge.” He then talked about how in the future mobile phones will help in financial transactions, he said, “We are reaching a time when the mobiles phones will be where financial transactions will take place..This DigiDhan movement is a Safai Abhiyaan. It is to fight the menace of corruption.” PM Modi Then high lighted a speciality of the app and said, “If you add a person to BHIM app,after 3 transactions by the person, Rs.10 will be added to your account,scheme will continue till Oct 14.”