Bhatta-Parsaul farmers demand withdrawal of cases

Bhatta-Parsaul farmers led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh today gave a memorandum, addressed to UP chief minister, to district magistrate demanding withdrawal of cases against farmers in connection with the 2011 agitation. As matter is pending in a court, DM N P Singh did not give any assurance, an official said.

“We will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath too and request the withdrawal of cases against farmers,” the BJP MLA said. Recently, a court had summoned 20 farmers of Bhatta-Parsaul in connection with the 2011 violence. If the farmers refuse to appear before the court on April 24, their properties will be seized according to the law.

Yesterday, a group of farmers had also protested against the summons in front of the DM’s office.

Bhatta and Parsaul, two hamlets of Gautam Budh Nagar, were engulfed in sporadic violence in 2011 when the then Mayawati-led government had attempted to seize farmers’ lands for setting up special economic zones in the area.

Two policemen and two farmers were killed, and the then district magistrate and the SSP were also injured in the violence that ensued.

CB-CID is conducting the investigation in the case.

Samajwadi Party government had withdrawn 12 cases but 8 cases were not withdrawn due to serious charges. Around hundred farmers were still facing rioting and other charges

BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh had gained prominence during the farmers’ agitation in Bhatta-Parsaul when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on his bike to reach the village.

His proximity to Rahul had increased his importance in Jewar and in the party. However, he quit the Congress saying he was upset with the party’s functioning and joined the BJP on January 8.