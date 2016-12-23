Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly admitted to hospital after hematoma in brain

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly was admitted to the AMRI hospital earlier today following a blood clot that had grown in her brain tissue. (Source: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly was admitted to the AMRI hospital earlier today following a blood clot that had grown in her brain tissue. She was admitted to the private hospital located at Salt Lake in Kolkata at around 4 pm due to a small haematoma in her brain, reported ANI. However, at the moment there is no reason to worry. As per the hospital officials, the BJP MP is absolutely stable and has been kept under observation.

Hematoma is a swelling of clotted blood within the tissues due to either disease or trauma including injury or surgery. Besides the haematoma, she also had a mild headache and disturbance in vision.

Ganguly joined the BJP last year and is also known for her role as Draupadi in B.R.Chopra’s iconic TV series Mahabharata in the 1980s. Ganguly, who lost the West Bengal Assembly elections this year on BJP ticket, was nominated by President Pranab Mukherjee to Rajya Sabha in October, 2016 following the resignation of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who left the BJP following differences with its leadership.

Earlier this month, Ganguly attacked the West Bengal government over the increase in acid attack incidents in the state. Expressing her grief on a social media platform, Ganguly said, “Is the concern of our Chief Minister for the welfare of the people of Bengal limited to the issue of demonetisation only?”

She also pointed out that there had been 59 acid attacks in 2015 in the state, which was ‘second’ in terms of acid attacks in the country. Apart from Mahabharata, Ganguly has done several other Bengali and Hindi films. She was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi.