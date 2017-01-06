‘Bharat Ratna’ for Jayalalithaa: Big setback for AIADMK, Madras HC trashes plea, says won’t dictate to Narendra Modi government

Madras High Court on Friday rejected a petition that sought ‘Bharat Ratna’ for late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (PTI)

Madras High Court on Friday rejected a petition that sought ‘Bharat Ratna’ for late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The court also refused to dictate the Narendra Modi government over conferring India’s highest civilian honour to Amma. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Cabinet had decided to recommend the late AIADMK supremo for the ‘Bharat Ratna’. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to hand over a letter that would request the government to bestow the Bharat Ratna on J. Jayalalithaa and to install a bronze statue in the Parliament complex.

“A resolution was adopted in the Cabinet to recommend to the Centre to award Bharat Ratna to honourable Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa,” an official statement had said.

Further, the council of ministers had resolved to urge the Centre to install her bronze statue in the Parliament complex, and proposed to raise a memorial building for the deceased leader at the MG Ramachandran (MGR) Memorial site, where she was laid to rest on Tuesday at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

The Madras High Court has dismissed the PIL seeking to direct the centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on J Jayalalithaa. Watch report @TimeNow pic.twitter.com/7rgNR2Ara5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 6, 2017

The Cabinet had also resolved to rename the memorial as Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Selvi J Jayalalithaa Memorial, it added. The Cabinet also proposed to unveil a portrait of the leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.